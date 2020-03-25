 Timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 71: Janet's rescue, Castle's conflict with Pilgrim, and Hellcat's actions

Share it:

We enter May 2018 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is really a month full of various events seen in the last seasons of the series "Marvel’s The Punisher" Y "Marvel’s Jessica Jones"as well as events "Ant-Man and the Wasp", the fifth season "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." or the movie Avengers: Infinity War.

At the moment, we focus on the first two weeks of May, with events that we especially saw in the pair of series in the Marvel-Netflix universe.

2018

May

Day 2

After leaving the hospital, Jones begins to find out everything about Brandt, believing that he ordered to stab her. (JJ3E3)

Trish Walker begins to follow Jones through New York City.

Hank Pym, Hope van Dyne, and Scott Lang trace the lab to Ghost's hideout. However, Ghost ambushes and captures them. Ghost reveals that he has been working with Bill Foster after the death of his father: Elihas Starr. Ghost, Ava Starr, and Foster explain how Elihas tried to replicate Pym's experiment to travel to the Quantum Realm, but it failed and the exposure of the quantum world caused a molecular imbalance in Ava. Foster explains that after the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2014 he started taking care of Ava, but her health is deteriorating. Foster and Ava's plan is to absorb Janet van Dyne's quantum energy to repair Ava's molecular structure. Using a distraction, the trio retrieves the lab and escapes.

Billy Russo murders his former baseball coach: Arthur Walsh. (TP2E4)

Ghost finds out from Luis, who has been being questioned by Sonny Burch, the location of Pym's lab. Burch calls the corrupt FBI agent Stoltz and dictates the location of the trio. Stoltz informs Jimmy Woo.

Amy Bendix discovers that her savior is none other than Frank Castle himself.

Lang discovers that what has happened and returns home in time so that his absence is not noticed; however, Pym and van Dyne are arrested by the FBI.

Ghost takes Pym's lab away from Stoltz.

Lang frees his two companions and with a GPS tracker they manage to locate the laboratory.

As Ant-Man and the Wasp confront Ghost, Pym enters the Quantum Realm using his invention. Pym promises Foster to help Ghost once he rescues his wife.

A chase by the Lab takes place, Luis and the Wasp try to flee from Burch and his men, while Ant-Man tries to support them, while Ghost pursues them.

Pym enters the Quantum Realm, finding his wife after thirty-one years. Janet explains to Pym that there are various regions within the Quantum Realm and that her body is in which she has been manifesting adaptations and evolutions.

Lang transforms into Giant-Man to take Burch's lab away from him. The news reports of this fact, so Woo decides to go to the place to arrest him.

Desperate for the death that awaits her, Ghost begins to absorb Janet's energy abruptly. Ant-Man and the Wasp intervene and confront him. Janet and Hank manage to escape from the Quantum Realm. Janet transfers healing quantum particles to Ghost, easing her pain and controlling her molecular imbalance.

After Luis, Kurt and Dave intervene, Burch and his men are arrested by the police.

Lang returns home and convinces Woo that he has not breached the terms of the house arrest, so Lang is declared free from his sentence and his short sentence is terminated.

Russo begins to stay at Krista Dumont's house, his psychiatrist.

With the intention of going after the criminals chasing Bendix, Castle collaborates with Turk Barrett, who offers Castle a place where the Russians frequent: the Kazan gym. (TP2E5)

Day 3

Malcolm Ducasse gives Jones the knife with which she was stabbed, with the intention that he can track down the one who attacked him.

Anderson Schultz tells Pilgrim that he has to murder Bendix and those who know about his son's sexuality – they are all in New York.

Ducasse begins investigating Kith Lyonne's husband on Hogarth's orders.

The Russians, believing that Castle killed one of their leaders, Konchevsky, set him up in the gym. Castle uses the gym equipment to his advantage and defeats all the members, brutally disfiguring one of them. Castle then threatens Kazan, the owner of the Gym, who confesses that they were hired by a man Nikolai Poloznev, who ordered the photographs.

At night, Pilgrim murders all members of the gym.

Day 4

Ducasse finds out that Lyonne's husband has sex with his students, and reports this to Hogarth who tries to use whatever he can to separate Lyonne from her husband.

Castle and Bendix locate Nikolai Poloznev. (TP2E6)

Lyonne tells Hogarth that she and her husband are in an open relationship.

Day 5

Scott Lang picks up Cassie to spend a weekend together. (AMatW)

Jessica Jones confronts Brandt, but realizes that he did not order her to attack.

Walker turns over all the evidence about Brandt and Detective Eddie Costa arrests him.

Day 6

Erik Gelden confesses to Jones that he has powers, which allow him to detect people's evil, and to distinguish them from good ones by means of powerful migraines. (JJ3E4)

Ducasse informs Hogarth that Lyonne's husband has been stealing money from the Lyonne Foundation for the death of their daughter.

Following Gelden's leads on the man who may have attacked her, Jones enters Gregory Sallinger's apartment. Sallinger; however, she was already waiting for Jones and threatens to call the police if she doesn't leave her home immediately.

Jones decides to team up with Walker to catch Sallinger, who is actually a serial killer.

Day 7

Lyonne's husband's information is leaked by Ducasse. Hogarth begins to reassure Lyonne. (JJ3E5)

Jones realizes that Sallinger is behind Gelden and his sister Brianna.

Walker investigates that the Sallinger murders date back 10 years.

Lyonne's husband commits suicide, recording a video of what happened and uploading it to the Internet, but not before blaming Jeri Hogarth.

Day 8

John Pilgrim continues the search for Castle and Bendix in New York. (TP2E6)

Erik Gelden reveals to Jones that she doesn't give him a headache, so he trusts her, in the end she is a good person.

Castle kidnaps Nikolai Poloznev. He tells Castle about the Schultzes, whose son Senator David Schultz is gay, and that homophobia about it may sink his future political career, as the Schultzes want his son to become president. Poloznev explains that the contract to the Russians because he wanted to blackmail the Schultzes.

Pilgrim assassinates Poloznev.

Jones and Walker find a train car littered with Sallinger's corpses.

Castle informs Madani and Curstis Hoyle that he is responsible for murdering Russo. (TP2E7)

Sallinger captures Gelden, as Gelden discovered Sallinger's crimes and has been asking him for money in order not to reveal his murders.

Day 9

Sallinger begins to torture Gelden. (JJ3E6)

Russo begins a relationship with Krista Dumont.

After the scandal over the suicide of Lyonne's husband, the companies that had hired the Hogarth law firm begin to withdraw from the contracts, so Hogarth decides to go to Rand Enterprises to ensure that they do not cancel the contracts; however, the executive board has already decided to do so. When Hogarth asks about Danny Rand, he is informed that Rand is in for a long gap year.

Jones and Walker rescue Gelden.

With no clear evidence linking Sallinger to the bodies, Jones asks Hogarth how many years in prison Sallinger could receive for kidnapping, to which she responds for a year.

Day 10

Jeri Hogarth decides to defend Sallinger, as she is desperate for clients. (JJ3E7)

Russo begins planning a large-scale robbery with his new team: a bunch of veterans who have post-traumatic stress from the war.

Trish Walker and Jessica Jones decide to investigate the first murder of Sallinger, who turns out to be his best friend Nathan Silva.

Day 11

Castle kidnaps and tortures one of Russo's allies: Jake Nelson. With the information given, Castle finds out where they will carry out the robbery.

Russo's group carries out the theft, but at the exit they are ambushed by Frank Castle, who wears his armor with the white skull painted on his chest. Russo who did not remember that the owner of the skull and his best friend (as far as he could remember) were the same person, so Russo attacks Castle. The shooting spirals out of control and a chase begins, involving the NYPD led by Detective Brett Mahonney. (TP2E8)

However, Russo and most of his group manage to escape with large amounts of money due to this the group manages to expand their criminal activities beyond Queens.

Eddie Costa takes Silva's body away for further investigation. (JJ3E7)

Day 12

Sallinger informs Walker to murder someone soon. (JJ3E8)

In this episode they mention that they are 6 months away from Mother's Day, but as I explain in this report, this should be ignored and taken as a mistake, since most of the evidence places this season in Spring.

As they walk through New York trying to find Sallinger, Jones sees a GT Agrochemical company truck, for those who don't remember, Holden Radcliffe from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. I work in this company.

Sallinger murders Dorothy Walker, Trish's mother.

Walker brutally attacks Sallinger, but before the police arrive Jones manages to knock her unconscious and take her away. (JJ3E9)

Day 13

Through the Aryan Brotherhood (who have dealt with Ghost Rider, Kingpin, and S.H.I.E.L.D. in the past), a value is put in for the capture and murder of Frank Castle and Bendix.

To defend his client, Hogarth offers a reward for the new city watcher.

After his mistake, Bendix is ​​chased by bounty hunters. Castle manages to rescue her.

Pilgrim is attacked by the Aryan brothers, whom he betrayed in the past, but Pilgrim manages to assassinate them. (TP2E10)

Sallinger threatens Jones with revealing the identity of Walker in order to be locked in the Raft, the prison built after the events of "Civil War".

Day 14

Castle and Hoyle discover the hiding place of Russo's group.

Jones removes all evidence that incriminates Sallinger to protect the secret identity of his adoptive sister: Trish Walker.

Plans for Dorothy Walker's funeral begin.

Wanting justice in a lethal way, using Gelden's information about the thugs in the city, Walker AKA Hellcat, begins a campaign of attacks and murders of several minor criminals in New York City without realizing that little by little the villain is her .

Day 15

Castle is ambushed, but manages to free himself from the attackers. Knowing that Castle has a moral code, despite everything, Russo sets up a scenario for Castle to believe that he murdered three innocent women, causing Castle to be shocked by what he just did and let them arrest him.

Karen Page visits Castle, who mentions Matt Murdock. (TP2E11)

Dinah Madani, Page and Bendix obtain forensic evidence that the women had been killed prior to Castle's attack. Castle with his help flees from the hospital.

Police believe Jones is responsible for Walker's latest victim.

However, Mahoney finds Castle and takes him away in an ambulance with the intention of killing him. After a surprise attack by Pilgrim, in which Castle saves his life, Mahoney lets Punisher escape. (TP2E12)

After an unsuccessful attack against him by Pilgrim, Bendix follows the hit man to his room of lodging.

Madani confronts Dumont about helping Russo. Both women get into a fight, but Madani manages to throw her out the window. Seeing what happened, Russo tries to assassinate Madani, but fails. Madani pretends to have died from Russo's attacks, not without first shooting him. (TP2E13)

In next week's report we will conclude the last two series on Netflix and we will go fully to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D T5 and the beginning of the Infinity War. I'd also like to tell you about a recent Easter-egg discovered from the first season of “Daredevil” related to the Ten Rings. In episode four, in a 2007 flashback, the character of Vladimir Ranskahov has a Ten Rings tattoo on his arm, as well as an "Ant-Man" character. This was referenced a couple of years ago. It is incredible that after five years since its premiere, there are still hidden easter-eggs.