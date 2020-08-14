Time Trap, the review of sci-fi on Netflix

Share it:

Hopper, professor of archeology, is exploring a dense network of caves in an isolated location: the man is on the trail of his parents, who mysteriously disappeared in the 1970s. After stumbling upon the figure of a seemingly immobile cowboy, Hopper realizes how an incredible mystery lurks in the underground structure and decides to return a few hours later to investigate thoroughly.

Taylor and Jackie, two university students who were following the teacher's course and knew about his research, decide to look for him and set off on a journey with their friend Cara, her little sister Veeves and her best friend, Furby. Arrived on site, they descend into the caves to reveal the mystery.

Back and forth

The paradoxes and space-time distortions they have always been one of the archetypal elements of science fiction cinema, capable of making even low-budget productions fascinating, if applied effectively in the relative narrative context.

IS Time Trap finds a particular interpretation key, which places the film halfway between the atmospheres of the genre productions of eighties and a modern, more cerebral approach to management of the various twists that follow each other for the hour and a half of viewing, with implications partially similar – with due proportions – to recent works of the caliber of Interstellar (2014).

It's not a casuality that the same directors Mark Dennis and Ben Foster have cited a great classic such as The Goonies (1985) among the main sources of inspiration, since the adventurous tones that characterize the heart of the story and the young age of the protagonists, which varies on the stages of adolescence, bring to mind the cult of Richard Donner in different passages.

Effective and immediate

Available in the Netflix catalog, Time Trap leaves the pleasure of discovery to the viewer and it does not matter if not all the knots are resolved definitively due to a perhaps a little hasty ending.

In fact, history manages to attract attention up to the end credits with a certain simplicity and the references to Serie B cinema are well hybridized with the multiple turns of the screenplay.

The filmmaking duo know how to exploit the terror of the unknown, with the mystery of what is really happening to the core of unfortunate characters that thickens more and more and offers new and captivating solutions, able to exploit the concept to their advantage and to let the imponderable create more tension than the tangible.

Nonetheless a couple of outdoor sequences can count on discreet special effects and the moments when time stops suddenly offer a certain spectacle also from an aesthetic point of view, with the enveloping soundtrack pleasantly echoing the tones of other sci-fi themed OSTs of recent years.

The cast does not excel but is still appreciated, struggling with deliberately stereotyped characters for the occasion, and in general the operation turns out a pastime more than suitable for all fans of the genre.