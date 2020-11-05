Time Lord Victorious, here is the epic official trailer of the cross-media event

Titan Comics released the trailer ufficiale di Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, expected graphic novel divided into two parts that will kick off the cross-media event set in the world of the BBC series which also includes the release of novels, vinyls, games and an immersive theatrical experience.

Entitled “Defender of the Daleks”, the story written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Roberta Ingranata will feature the 10th Doctor by David Tennant grappling with his greatest enemies, the Daleks.

According to the official synopsis, “The Tenth Doctor awakens in a timeline that is not his own, unexpectedly finding himself fleeing the entire Dalek empire. More unexpectedly, the Daleks are losing a battle against a long-extinct race. Emperor Dalek. he needs help, and there is only one person in the Daleks scariest universe – but can the Doctor really trust Emperor Dalek and offer help to save his empire? “

At the bottom of the news you can see the two covers and some preview pages of comics. What do you expect from the new franchise story? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, for more information, we refer you to our special on the 5 most iconic scenes of Doctor Who.

We remind you that the filming of Doctor Who 13 should start by the end of 2020.