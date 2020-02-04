Time jump in Haikyu manga !!: Yu Nishinoya does not appear. Why?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The concluding narrative arc of the famous sports manga by Furudate Haruichi, Haikyu !!, started with a time jump that showed our protagonists many years ahead of the last national tournament in which they took part, when they are young adults, all with different lives.

We have seen in the last chapters how the little one Shoyo Hinata he spent his time after high school in Brazil, training and refining his techniques by playing assiduously in beach volleyball, also surprisingly discovering a completely different way from what he was used to but equally fascinating and competitive. Once back home, just like his main rival / friend Tobio Kageyama, who joined the professional league in which he is collecting important sports goals, Hinata also joins the V-League, the Japanese volleyball league, in the team Black Jackals, where he finds some of his knowledge like Atsumu Miya and Kotaro Bokuto.

Here he finds himself facing a final match, right against his very strong former teammate. And beyond the comparison between the two, this event has allowed us to admire the return on stage, after years, of a great deal of our knowledge. In fact, all the former comrades of the Karasuno, plus many of their rivals, meet in the game to follow the match. And if the excitement of seeing how many of our favorite characters have become after the time jump has skyrocketed, an important absence has not gone unnoticed: that of the lively Yu Nishinoya.

That something happened to him so it wasn't shown? Or maybe the master Haruichi will reserve us some surprises in the next chapter that justifies its temporary absence? Whatever the reason, Nishinoya did not make an appearance, so fans could not see how it became or what the future has reserved for him.

What do you think about it? What will be the reason for this absence? Let us know in the comments.

Haikyu !! 4 and anime will soon be available for free on Paramount Network.