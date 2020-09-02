Tilda Swinton arrives in Venice: eccentric look and tribute to Chadwick Boseman, here are the photos

Share it:

For Marvel fans it’s Doctor Strange’s Ancient, for everyone else Tilda Swinton she is simply one of the most particular actresses on the modern scene. As soon as she arrived at the Venice Film Festival 2020 she immediately got noticed by photographers.

As you can see from the photos below, it was immortalized on the festival platform wearing an overcoat that Inspector Gadget would envy. She too, like many participants, decided to set a good example by using a mask that covers almost all of her face together with a pair of sunglasses.

To amaze is then the new hair color, definitely more orange than usual (perhaps linked to a mysterious secret role?). After the Letitia Wright tribute, Tilda Swinton also wanted to make her closeness felt to Chadwick Boseman’s fans, and paid homage to her late colleague by hiring the typical pose inspired by Black Panther, which has become a real gesture of recognition in recent years.

Swinton will hold a masterclass at the exhibition and will present the short film shot with Pedro Almodòvar, titled The Human Voice, shot after the lockdown and focuses on an abandoned and desperate woman.

On the occasion of the Venice International Film Festival Sky’s Film da Leoni initiative has arrived. Hideo Kojima will also be on the jury.