Tigres confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in its staff

The Monterrey team presented a case of COVID-19 in the squad (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

One more case of coronavirus was revealed in Mexican soccer. Now, UANL Tigers reported that a member of their campus tested positive for COVID-19.

The first to announce it was Liga MX through a statement. In the document they indicate that on Tuesday June 9, 2020 50 exams were carried out on players and coaching staff from the Monterrey club.

The agency commented that, from these exams, the result of 45 tests was received this Wednesday. The results showed that "A positive case was detected by COVID-19, without the presence of symptoms".

Tigres also issued a statement about the positive for coronavirus in his team (Photo: Tigres UANL)

They explained that the protocols established by the health authorities were appliedTherefore, the player is in isolation and under medical supervision.

The cats, for their part, corroborated this information in their own press release. "In Tigres we are determined to work hand in hand with the health authorities of the state of Nuevo León and the Liga MX, in the follow-up of the established protocols to return to the activity in a safe way for all ”, they detailed.

More than 30 cases in Mexican soccer

There are 36 cases of coronavirus in Mexican soccer (Photo: Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mexican soccer amounts to 36 infected people. They include footballers, coaches, managers and club staff members.

The first case of footballers was that of César Enrique Bernal Ávila, defense of Tampico Madero from Ascenso MX. Then they joined 15 Santos Laguna footballers, among which is Jonathan Orozco.

It was also reported one case from Chivas (May 22), one from León (June 6) and two from Pumas (June 2 and 9). In addition, the university students confirmed the first case of a female Liga MX soccer player with the disease on May 28.

Rogelio Funes Mori was one of the infected footballers (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



To these are added one of Tigres and the one of Rogelio Funes Mori, from Rayados de Monterrey. Both cases, from the Monterrey teams, were announced on June 10.

The two managers who tested positive are Alberto Marrero, president of Atlético de San Luis, and Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX. Both were released in March.

There are two cases of staff from the teams. One of them is from Cruz Azul, revealed on May 31, and the second is from León, announced on June 6.

The Pumas of UNAM add three positive cases (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

At the same time, there are eight cases that were not officially determined if they were players, members of the coaching staff or part of the staff. One of them is from Rayados de Monterrey, announced on June 7, and the others are from Toluca, who reported them on June 8.

By last, the coach who contracted the disease was Guillermo Almada, Santos Laguna coach. This was announced on his own on Saturday June 6.

Cases in Mexico

In Mexico there are 124,301 positive cases accumulated until Tuesday (Photo: Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

Until the court this Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that accumulated COVID-19 infections are 124,301. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 14,649 fatalities.

There are 18,904 confirmed active cases in the country, which represent the active epidemic in the country. There are 182,077 negative cases, 50,677 suspects, and a total of 357,055 people studied.

By federal entity, the majority of registered cases are concentrated in Mexico City, with 32,256, the State of Mexico with 19,692, and Baja California with 6,297. The minority is in Durango with 683, Zacatecas with 403, and Colima with 224.

