Tigers son? Lizbeth Rodríguez's son is already an Instagram star

Amid the scandal over what happened in Badabun, Lizbeth Rodríguez confessed that she also lost her job and is now seeing what she will do. Of course, he will continue with his work team producing the content that he already had with several brands.

This year, Lizbeth announced that she is the proud mother of Eros Demian, three years old, and now Badabun Girl even opened an Instagram account for the child to interact with her followers online.

Of course, Lizbeth Rodríguez has made it very clear that the occurrences, mischief and day-to-day life of Eros is shared by her, since it is she who manages the minor's account.

Although Lizbeth has just opened the Eros account, the little one is very popular on Instagram, since it already has more than half a million followers.

These days, the ex-Badabun celebrated her baby's third birthday, and through her account we saw how well they had a good time.

In August, Lizbeth Rodríguez presented her baby for the first time to the media and fans. He explained why he decided to keep it “hidden” from the media and his fans:

It is difficult for me that such an important part of my life is hidden from you. I am a mother, I have a beautiful 2 year old son, and I kept it hidden because if you are already moms or dads, you understand me perfectly ”.

