Entertainment

Tiger King to premiere new episode on Netflix

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the commotion caused by To the cats nor to touch them, there is a new sensation in the genre of the documentary series within the Netflix catalog and it is Tiger king, the series that users of the service do not stop talking about.

Get ready for a crazy new chapter.

If you count yourself among the group hooked on this true story, you can celebrate the announcement of a new episode that will arrive this week on Netflix, as this has been announced by Jeff Lowe and Lauren Dropla, protagonists of this crazy story.

The synopsis of the series reads like this:

"The zoo owner, surrounded by eccentric characters from the big cat breeding underworld, is accused of hiring a hitman"

This is how a surrealist story begins where it tries to clarify the events that took place at the time and that have inspired this documentary. In fact, viewers are convinced that Lowe will end up going to prison if, following the documentary, the feds find new evidence about the crimes they are accused of.

The documentary series was terminated as published, but there should be an additional episode saved in case the premiere was popular enough. The cast of characters that appear here is so crazy that celebrities from around the world have asked to appear in a series based on this story. Others have wanted to pay tribute to these characters by virtually staying to watch the documentary, and some have even dressed up as Lowe, his family, and his strange friends.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.