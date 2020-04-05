Entertainment

         'Tiger King' is not over: Netflix's latest bombing will have one more episode according to Jeff Lowe

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Netflix It has found quite a vein in the docuseries with extravagant premises and the enormous success achieved by 'Tiger King' has led the company to order an additional episode. The news comes from the hand of Jeff Lowe, one of its protagonists.

Lowe has unveiled the impending existence of a new chapter in a video he has sent to Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player, and his wife Kourtney Pogue. In it they joke about the fact that they are fans of 'The Tiger King' before releasing the bomb that has caught us all by surprise.

Available next week


In addition, Lowe does not hesitate to give other juicy details such as that a Netflix team was going to record with them the day after making the video and also that the episode would be available next week. I find it hard to believe this last piece of information, both due to the measures against the coronavirus and the fact that so few days pass between the recording and its release.

It is unknown who else will participate in this special chapter, Perhaps an epilogue to tell what is the life of all its protagonists today? At Espinof we have already done a detailed review of this, but it will never hurt to meet all of them again.

