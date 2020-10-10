Tiger King, Doc Antle accused of trafficking in wild animals

If you are avid fan of Tiger King, the Netflix miniseries dedicated to Joe Exotic, American criminal and former zoo operator, you will surely know Doc Antle, the manager of a natural park in Myrtle Beach known for his long white ponytail.

He is certainly an incredibly disturbing character that he has recently been too accused of trafficking in wild animals. According to Variety, an investigation by the animal conservation unit conducted by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring found that Antle and Keith A. Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County, Virginia, trafficked lion cubs between states.

Tiger King has managed to have a great success among Netflix viewers and, over the course of the various months, many of the characters linked to this docu-series have been accused of the most various crimes against animals. We also remind you that the protagonist Joe Exotic, was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of seventeen counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder for the attempted murder of the director of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin. The latter is also being investigated for the murder of her husband.

