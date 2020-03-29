Entertainment

'Tiger King' could have a second season on Netflix

March 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
In addition to series and movies, one of Netflix's strengths, perhaps the most distinctive, is its series catalog. shocking, surprising, rugged and crazy documentaries. Of course, not all of them meet all those adjectives, but when we talk about 'Tiger king', the thing falls even short.

Last weekend we developed all the real history behind this 7-chapter serial about the tiger owner Joe Exotic. And the truth is that it was already worthy of several biographies, among assassination attempts, scams, sects and, well, dozens of tigers. Although Netflix has not announced that there will be, it seems that Eric Goode and Rebecca ChaiklinThe series' directors are interested in pursuing more stories about more tiger owners and controversial activist Carole Baskin. In addition, it seems that the Joe Exotic case is still in full judicial development. In words for EW, Rebecca Chaiklin said "It will continue."

We have a huge amount of undrawn footage and the story is still unfolding. We're not sure, but there could be a continuation because there are so many things coming out just as colorful and dramatic as they were two years ago.

For now, the seven chapters of the first season of 'Tiger King' are available on Netflix.

