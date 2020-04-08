'Tiger King' breaks records on Netflix

Share it:

It has certainly wreaked havoc, but we didn't think that up to this point. The controversial documentary 'Tiger King', which deals with the tiger owner Joe Exotic, it has become a global mass phenomenon that has led it to become a new record on the platform. And it is that this crazy story where, in addition to tigers, there are murders, complicit plots and even sects, has become the title of the story of the platform that has remained the longest in the number one of the Top 10 Netflix content.

This most viewed list is relatively frequent, since Netflix presented it for the first time last February. And since then no one had been dominating the podium that long. Seventeen days It carries 'Tiger King' at number one. Until now the maximum reached had not even exceeded the week. Specifically the above number one had been the movie starring Mark Wahlberg 'Spenser Confidential'and animated series' Love Is Blind', which had been on top of the podium for a maximum of six days.

Although surely part of his stay at number one lies in the situation of confinement As a product of the COVID-19, which has massively increased consumption of television content, the madness that is itself 'Tiger King' also has a lot to do with its unexpected success. It was certainly something never seen before.

