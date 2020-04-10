'Tiger king and I', this will be the special episode on Netflix

Share it:

The 'tiger king' phenomenon continues to grow like a snowball sliding down the slope. To the strong rumors of a second part or the pre-production of a movie based on his universe, the immediate premiere of a special chapter is added. Will be called 'Tiger King and I' and will be presented by comedian Joel McHale.

Since its premiere on Netflix, there have been many news and statements from the protagonists, commenting on the documentary, what is left out and what is misinterpreted. What is certain is that none would hope to become someone world-famous. Therefore, this new special chapter, the eighth in the series if we add it to the seven that make up the original project, will aim to interview the main protagonists again. John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman and, of course, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, will be the protagonists of this special that does not seem to have the intention, or to have had the possibility, to interview Joe Exotic (or your child).

And no, we won't have to wait long for it to be released. You will immediately reach the platform, next April 12. Defined as a after-showMcHale says the special is "illuminating, hopeful, and fun."