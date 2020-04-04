Tiger & Bunny 2 will be done! All the details on the new season of the anime series

Share it:

The official account of Sunrise, the animation studio responsible for creating works of the caliber of Cowboy Bebop is Inuyasha, announced a few moments ago the dusting of the franchise Tiger & Bunny. The anime series will return with a second season in the course of 2022, and will serve as a sequel to the film Tiger & Bunny: The Rising.

Tiger & Bunny is a series of superheroic mold born from the brilliant mind of Keiichi Satou, and focused on the adventures of veteran hero Kotetsu Kuburagi (Wild Tiger) and his subordinate, the newbie Barnaby Brooks Jr. The first season of the anime aired in 2011 and was followed by a 9-volume manga adaptation, a spin -off titled Double Decker! Doug & Kirill and two films: Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning and the aforementioned The Rising.

Mitsuko Kase (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory) will direct the second season at the animation studio Bandai Namco Pictures, replacing the author Keiichi Satou. Masafumi Nishida will return to compose the series while Masakazu Katsura will take care of the character design. Hiroaki Hirata is Masakazu Morita they will return to lend their voices to the protagonist duo.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!