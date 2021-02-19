Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe: JoJo’s OVAs are available on Netflix with Italian dubbing

Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe is a 4-episode series featuring a secondary character from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. Finally the anime is available in Italy.

Rohan Kishibe is the cartoonist who appeared in the fourth part of the famous work by Hirohiko Araki who, starting from 1997, has been made the protagonist of a spin-off manga series that currently consists of 2 volumes. Following the success of the animated adaptations of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, in 2017 the publication of some OVAs aimed at transposing the stories told in the aforementioned books began in Japan.

At the beginning of the year, we learned that Rohan’s stories would soon arrive in Italy on the platform Netflix and on February 18th we finally have the opportunity to follow the animated adventures of the owner of the Heaven’s Door stand, which, to the surprise of the fans, also enjoy a Italian dubbing that you can already hear from a trailer on the official website of the streaming giant.

In the series the mangaka is intent on doing research for the writing of his works, however he will come involved in several mysteries that often, in order to be resolved, they will require the intervention of their powers who allow them to read their opponents as if they were books.

What do you think about it? Will you see the new OVA dedicated to Rohan Kishibe? Let us know with a comment.

Finally, for those interested here is an incredible cosplay of Guido Mista from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.