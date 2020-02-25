Thus Aitana discovered that Vadhir, José Eduardo and Aislinn are his brothers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series ‘Of Journey with the Derbez’ has been a success in Mexico and the United States, but for the same celebrities this trip meant a lot.

For Alessandra Rosaldo, for example, the family trip to Morocco served so that Aitana, her only daughter with Eugenio Derbez, could strengthen family ties with her brothers Aislinn, Vadhir and José Eduardo.

And it was on this trip that little Aitana could understand that her brothers are also children of her father Eugenio.

Alessandra explained that, although since the baby was born there is a close relationship with her older siblings, the fact that everyone lives in different places (with the exception of Aislinn who also lives in LA), has caused Aitana to know that they are her brothers, but I did not quite understand why they held that link.

It was until this vacation that Aitana understood that her older brothers are also her father's children and she has already started calling them brothers:

"I had never said, never, my brother José Eduardo or my brother Vadhir and, in Morocco, for the first time, as if he understood how the dynamics are, he understood that they are all dad's children."

The vocalist of Opposite Senses said that what she enjoyed most in Morocco is the connection that Aitana created with her brothers:

Seeing Aitana's connection with her brothers and how for the first time, on this trip, Aitana saw how the scheme is and understood that they are all her father's children (…) For the first time Aitana began to say to Eugenio: 'Dad, Your son talks to you. ' For me, it was understood! ”

The famous explained that it was difficult for the little girl to understand that Eugenio's eldest children were also her brothers:

"I didn't understand why, he was born in a single house and, suddenly, one day I said: 'That man is your brother.'"

With information from Hola México.

You may also be interested: Alessandra Rosaldo breaks the silence about her second wedding with Eugenio Derbez