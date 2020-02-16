Thuram's allegation against racism: "Parties should be stopped so things could move forward"

Lilian Thuram has been very blunt about how you should act in football against racism. The former French player said, during the interview of 'Questions Freqüents' on TV3, that "it is more important fight racism that continue with the parties " and that they should stop "so that things can move forward".

"The racism in the world of football is the racism in society. Spanish, French and European society It has been built on racism, about thinking that being black is being inferior, and thinking that being white is being superior. It is the same relationship between men and women", he began to explain.

Regarding the racist chants in football stadiums and how to proceed to stop them, the former Barça player was clear. "It is more important to fight racism than to continue the game. The first case of racism in the countryside was in 1951 and we are in 2020. Maybe the parties should be stopped so things could move forward, "he added.

"Native Americans would not say that Columbus discovered America"

The French also linked the relationship between education and racism. To do this, he referred to the discovery of America and how the historical fact is narrated "We are in a country where we venerate the discoveries of Christopher Columbus. Children are taught that Columbus discovered America, but it is no accident when they are told Cristobal Colón has discovered America "he explained.

"When Columbus arrives in America there are two possibilities; or are you in the same boat with Columbus or are you at the beach with the natives American people. And the Native Americans would say that Christopher Columbus did not discover America, and that it is a misunderstanding. When we talk about racism in society, we talk about how you have to educate"he sentenced.