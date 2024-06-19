Thunderbolts* Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding once again with the highly anticipated arrival of Thunderbolts*, the first major villain team-up film in the franchise. After years of rumors and speculation, Marvel Studios officially unveiled the impressive ensemble cast at the 2022 D23 Expo, confirming that this motley crew of antiheroes and former villains would be joining forces for a covert government operation.

Thunderbolts*, set for release in May 2025, promises to be a thrilling addition to Phase 6 of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Directed by Jake Schreier and featuring an all-star lineup including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Harrison Ford, this film promises to deliver a fresh and unexpected twist on the traditional superhero narrative. The culmination of years-long storylines and character arcs, Thunderbolts*, is one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects.”

Thunderbolts* Release Date:

After several delays, Marvel Studios has solidified the release date for Thunderbolts*. The film will now hit theaters on May 2, 2025. The project now positions itself as the final film in Phase 5 before initiating Phase 6 of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, a departure from the previously announced July 2025 slot.

The road to this release has been a winding one, with Thunderbolts* initially targeted for a July 2024 debut before being pushed back to December 2024 and then July 2025 due to production delays stemming from the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes. However, the recent announcement of a new May 2025 release date indicates that Marvel has ironed out the kinks and the film is rapidly approaching its big-screen debut.

This release date shift also has intriguing implications for the overall MCU timeline, with Thunderbolts* now serving as the capper to Phase 5 rather than kicking off Phase 6 as originally planned. Fans will no doubt be speculating about how this change impacts the larger narrative of the Multiverse Saga and what it means for the film’s ties to other upcoming projects like Fantastic Four, Blade, and the next Avengers installments.”

Thunderbolts* Storyline Overview:

While details about the specific plot of Thunderbolts* have been tightly guarded, we do know that the film will center around “a group of antiheroes going on missions for the government.” The setup of Thunderbolts* immediately reminds us of the Suicide Squad concept, but the key difference lies in the Thunderbolts* participants’ voluntary participation in these high-stakes operations, rather than their forced service.

The ensemble nature of the cast also suggests that the film will balance the stories and motivations of several key characters rather than focusing solely on one protagonist. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, longtime MCU veterans, will likely play central roles, while Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent and the returning Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross will also be major forces to reckon with.

Director Jake Schreier has promised that Thunderbolts* will offer a fresh and unexpected take on the superhero genre, hinting that the film may subvert audience expectations in exciting ways. With the team’s checkered pasts and morally ambiguous natures, there’s certainly potential for the movie to explore complex themes of redemption, loyalty, and the gray areas of heroism versus villainy. Fans will have to wait until 2025 to see exactly where the Thunderbolts*’ mission takes them.”

Thunderbolts* Cast Members:

The cast of Thunderbolts* is a who’s-who of familiar faces from across the MCU:

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross

This stacked ensemble brings together a mix of reformed villains, morally ambiguous anti-heroes, and government operatives—a combination that is sure to lead to plenty of conflict and complex dynamics within the team.

While the absence of certain characters, such as Daniel Brühl’s Zemo, may disappoint some fans, the inclusion of stalwarts like Bucky and Yelena provides a strong throughline to previous MCU stories. The arrival of Harrison Ford as the new Thunderbolt Ross adds an extra layer of intrigue, as the character’s history with the Hulk and penchant for extreme measures are sure to play a key role.

‘THUNDERBOLTS’ has officially wrapped filming. Starring Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and David Harbour. In theaters May 2, 2025. pic.twitter.com/lXvMQ8SPQ2 — Thunderbolts News (@thunderbnews) June 12, 2024

Overall, the Thunderbolts* cast represents an exciting blend of familiar faces and intriguing new additions, setting the stage for what could be one of the most unpredictable and thrilling superhero team-ups yet.”

Thunderbolts* Creators Team:

Director Jake Schreier and three screenwriters lead a talented and experienced creative team that brings Thunderbolts* to life.

Schreier, best known for indie films like Robot & Frank and Paper Towns, may seem like an unconventional choice for a big-budget Marvel project. However, the director has cited his work on the acclaimed Netflix series Beef as a key factor in securing the gig, suggesting he has a knack for crafting character-driven stories with a unique perspective.

Eric Pearson, who previously wrote Black Widow for the MCU, initially penned the screenplay for Thunderbolts*. But in a recent development, Lee Sung Jin (also of Beef fame) has joined the writing team to further refine the script. Joanna Calo, the showrunner of the FX series The Bear, has also come aboard to provide additional rewrites.

This combination of experienced Marvel talent (Pearson) and fresh voices (Sung Jin, Calo) hints that Thunderbolts* will aim to deliver a fresh take on the superhero genre, blending high-stakes action with nuanced character exploration. With Schreier’s indie sensibilities guiding the overall vision, this creative team seems well-equipped to capture the morally ambiguous nature of the Thunderbolts* and deliver a truly unique addition to the MCU.”

Where to Watch Thunderbolts*?

On May 2, 2025, Thunderbolts* will only be available in theaters. The film, as a major Marvel Studios production, will have a traditional theatrical rollout with no plans for a simultaneous streaming release.

Fans will need to purchase tickets and head to their local cineplex to experience the Thunderbolts*’ big-screen debut. Given the high level of anticipation surrounding the project, it’s likely that advance ticket sales will be brisk, so moviegoers would be wise to secure their seats early.

Once Thunderbolts* completes its theatrical run, the film will eventually make its way to digital and streaming platforms as part of the standard home media release cycle. However, Marvel Studios and Disney have not yet announced the specifics of those home release plans.

Catch Thunderbolts** on the big screen during its initial theatrical release for the optimal viewing experience. The film’s action, visual effects, and ensemble dynamics are sure to benefit from the immersive cinematic presentation. Fans won’t want to miss out on this unique chapter of the MCU when it hits theaters in 2025.”

Thunderbolts* Trailer Release Date:

Thunderbolts*’ production is still in its early stages, and the film has not yet released an official trailer. Fans will likely have to wait until late 2024 or early 2025 to catch the first footage from the highly anticipated project.

Traditionally, Marvel Studios unveils the first trailer for its major releases around 6–12 months prior to the film’s premiere. So based on the current May 2025 release date, the best bet for the Thunderbolts** trailer debut would be sometime in the second half of 2024.

Potential launching pads for the first trailer could include major events like San Diego Comic-Con (Summer 2024), the D23 Expo (Fall 2024), or even the Super Bowl (early 2025). Regardless of the exact timing, Marvel will undoubtedly want to build significant hype and anticipation for Thunderbolts* in the months leading up to its release.

When the trailer does arrive, fans will no doubt be eager to get their first look at the unique team dynamic, high-stakes mission, and jaw-dropping visual effects that the film has to offer. The unveiling of the Thunderbolts* logo with its enigmatic asterisk will also surely be a topic of intense speculation and discussion. All eyes will be on Marvel Studios as they unveil this exciting new chapter of the MCU.”

Thunderbolts* Final Words:

With its stacked ensemble cast, intriguing premise, and talented creative team, Thunderbolts* is shaping up to be a true standout in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blending elements of classic superhero storytelling with a fresh, character-driven approach, this film promises to deliver a thrilling and unexpected adventure that will leave fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for this motley crew of antiheroes.

As the capstone of Phase 5 and the launchpad for Phase 6, Thunderbolts* occupies a crucial position in the larger narrative of the Multiverse Saga. The film’s ability to balance fan-favorite characters with intriguing new additions while also exploring complex themes of morality and redemption will be key to its success.

Ultimately, the true test will come in May 2025, when moviegoers finally get to witness the Thunderbolts* in action. But with Marvel’s track record of delivering crowd-pleasing superhero spectacles, there’s little doubt that this unconventional team-up will emerge as one of the MCU’s most compelling and unforgettable installments yet.”