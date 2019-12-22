Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is also coming to Nintendo Switch?

Share it:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is a card-based single player role-playing game set naturally in the world of The Witcher. It combines exploration, narrative and solving puzzles and riddles, with the mechanics typical of card combat games.

The description reads: "Developed by those responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game tells the story of Meve, a war veteran and queen of the two Northern Kingdoms, Lyria and Rivia. Faced with an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to embark on the path of war again and begin a path of destruction and revenge."

It is a title released already last year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (here our review of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales) which seems to be coming up on Nintendo Switch. The news comes from GRAC, the Korean organization for the classification of video games.

The GRAC in fact, it rated the game in its Nintendo Switch version in November 2019, giving it as developed by Bandai Namco. In short, an imminent announcement from them and from awaits us CD Projekt RED? What do you think? Would you like to play it also on the hybrid console of Nintendo?

Speaking of The Witcher, the has arrived today TV series on Netflix: Take a look at our review of The Witcher.