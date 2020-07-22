Share it:

Three years after the birth of the Liga MX Femenil, wage inequality still stands (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On July 28, 2017, the first game of the Liga MX Women. With more than 100 years of advantage for the men's branch, finally there was a professionalization of Mexican football for women.

However, three years after the first steps, there are still many details to work on. Compared to the men's branch, footballers live in a different environment, away from economic waste.

"I really have seen progress," he said. Olga Trujillo, editor of Olympic Goddesses, a medium specialized in the dissemination of women's sports. "Yes, there has been progress, yes it has improved a little, even if it is a minimum," said the journalist. Adrianelly Hernández, collaborator of the same media, in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

Compared to the men's branch, the footballers live in a different environment, away from economic waste (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

However, both agreed that these advances have been limited. The main problem they delimited was the wage inequality. "The salaries have improved a little, but it is for a smaller percentage of the players," added Hernández.

Let's remember that this League, I have always said, was made by steam. In six months they resolved to carry out a professional League, and I say professional in quotation marks for the salaries that most receive, ”Trujillo explained.

And it is that, strictly speaking, women's soccer in Mexico does not fully comply with the FIFA rules on the salary issue. According to the Global Survey of Sports Wages, a player perceives between 3,400 and 3,500 pesos monthly.

Mexico's women's soccer does not fully comply with the FIFA Rules on salary (Photo: Ulises Ruiz Basurto / EFE)



To live in Mexico this is not enough to belong to the middle class, according to the report “Under pressure: the reduction of the middle class” of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In this context, the Liga MX for women does not comply with the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players of FIFA. Article 2, section 2, called Players Statute: Amateur and Professional Players, describes:

"A professional player is one who has a written contract with a club and he receives an amount higher than the expenses he actually makes for his football activity. Any other player is considered an amateur. ”

Self-management, a dream?

In Mexico, if the men's club loses the category, its women's team also goes to the silver division (Photo: Twitter / @AtlasFCFemenil)

In England, while historic Liverpool emerged champion after 30 years, its female squad dropped to the Second Division. Unlike, in Mexico if the men's club loses the category, its women's team also goes to the silver division (where there is no professional soccer regulated by the Mexican Soccer Federation).

This means that the female part continues depending on what the men's squad does. It is worth remembering just the case of the disaffiliation of Veracruz or the move from Morelia, where players were left without a team due to the decision of the managers in the men's branch.

Given this, is it treated self-management of the Liga MX Femenil? "We have discussed it on this side, perhaps a little off the record, with some players, that it could be an option, because that's how it has been handled in Spain. If this were so here, then another situation would have the players from Veracruz or Morelia who lived through a very, very unfortunate situation, but it takes people who really believe in women's football to invest in exclusively women's teams, ”said Adrianelly.

The self-management of women's clubs does not seem to have a future even in the short term (Photo: Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro)

"We are on the path to professionalization, but they themselves have to learn to put it together, to put it in some way. There are many examples of a team organized worldwide in professional leagues worldwide, there is the example of all the players in the United States who have known how to make their own union to claim all these rights that belong to them, ”explained Olga.

This Thursday the second of the three installments of this interview will be published. The next topic will be about gender violence and the social stigma attached to women's football.

The reasons why wages in the Liga MX Femenil are low