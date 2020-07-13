Three thousand trees for every win: the innovative project of an Arsenal footballer to combat global warming

Share it:

Spain's Héctor Bellerín during a FA Cup match against Bournemouth (Reuters)

The average temperature of the planet in each year between 2020 and 2024 will be at least 1 ° C higher than the pre-industrial era, with likely peaks exceeding 1.5 ° C, the UN said on Thursday. According to the new weather forecasts published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), during this period, almost all regions, except for some southern oceanic areas, will have temperatures higher than recent values.

Due to human activities, the planet has already gained at least 1 ° C since the years 1850-1900, and climatic catastrophes have multiplied. The last five years has been the hottest ever recorded. The main reason is the increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere It weakens the ozone layer, allowing sun rays to enter more easily and preventing them from leaving when they bounce off the Earth's surface, causing a greenhouse effect that increases temperatures throughout the world.

The two ways to combat this problem is by reducing emissions or increasing the number of plants on Earth, since they absorb CO2 as part of the photosynthesis process. However, the advancement of human beings has not only boosted gas emissions, but also reduced the amount of flora on the planet, which has taken away "lungs" from Earth.

This is how they prepare to plant thousands of trees in the Amazon

That's why Héctor Bellerin, an Arsenal footballer, has joined a campaign to plant thousands of trees in a short time and help balance the ecosystems reduced by indiscriminate felling. “When I was a child growing up in Barcelona, ​​I spent a lot of time with my grandfather in his garden planting trees and playing in the woods, so it's a problem very close to my heartn ”, he explained in dialogue with the One Tree Planted website, a project he joined.

His goal is to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal win in the remainder of the season and began last month. Unfortunately, since the resumption of activity after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the London squad has not reaped great results and has barely won in four of its eight presentations (three in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup). Despite this, this collective yield is equivalent to 12 thousand trees.

This week, Bellerin He published on his social networks an image of the progress of the work: “The first planting is taking place. Ready to enter the rain forest in November! ”. These specimens will be taken to the Amazon, the main lung of the land raises, which in 2019 suffered serious fires.

Each Arsenal win equals 3,000 trees

“The Araguaia Biodiversity Corridor in central Brazil will become the longest nature corridor on Earth and one of the largest reforestation projects in South America. Its range is amazing, with a total length of 2,600 kilometers and a width of up to 40 kilometers located along the banks of the entire Araguaia river, ”says the website where anyone can donate money and for every euro sent a tree will be planted.

Bellerin, 25, said: "I really care about having a positive impact for future generations. We need healthy places to play outdoors and where biodiversity can thrive in nature. Thanks to the support of the team and the fans, we can plant many trees together! ”

By 2020, WMO estimates that large land areas of the northern hemisphere will have temperatures above 0.8 ° C over the period 1981–2010. Furthermore, warming in the Arctic will likely be more than twice the world average this year. Many regions of South America, Southern Africa and Australia will have drier conditions than in recent years.

