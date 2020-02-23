Sports

Three Serie A matches suspended by the coronavirus

February 23, 2020
Edie Perez
Coronavirus has effects again in Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the intention of "suspend all sports activities this Sunday". Therefore, Series A is paralyzed. Atalanta – Sassuolo, Verona – Cagliari and Inter – Sampdoria will not be played. And they are waiting for new dates.

The coronavirus has left two dead in Italy. Both over 75 years old. But the fear that the number may grow a lot in the next few hours, for now there are 76 people infected and the expansion of the outbreak in recent hours has forced the council of ministers to isolate about 50,000 people.

