Three new One-Punch Man Funko Pops are coming: Mumen Rider costs three times as much as Saitama

Saitama himself recognized it in the final pages of chapter 127 of One-Punch Man: "I have to show off more instead of ending the fighting immediately." In the world created by ONE many snub the hero with an infallible fist, and apparently he is starting to happen the same thing in reality.

Funko, the Japanese company responsible for the creation of Funko Pop, has in fact presented the three new additions visible at the bottom, respectively dedicated to the protagonist Saitama (casual), to the Class S expert Torando and to the young man Mumen Rider, the Class C hero made famous by the battle with the King of the Abyss.

Saitama's Funko Pop portrays him wearing jeans and his beautiful red and white sweatshirt, while that of the young Tornado sees her about to launch an attack and will also be available in a rare phosphorescent version. Both dolls can be pre-ordered on the website Entertainment Earth from next April for a cost of about 10 dollars.

The star, however, is Mumen Rider, currently exclusively Gamestop. The model, which sees him immortalized together with his iconic bike, costs about triple the normal and has already arrived at sensational prices on other sites. In the event that someone could not preorder it, however, they could always rely on Popcultcha, who offers it for the "modest" amount of 60 dollars. An impressive increase given the market prices.

