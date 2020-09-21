three new Mandalorian-themed Funko Pops announced

Does the empire strike again? Perhaps Disney’s entrepreneurial and marketing one does, and it does so by putting on the market three new Funko Pops dedicated to the world of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. And what to offer to the public if not one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars universe?

The second season of The Mandalorian is certainly one of the most anticipated products on the Disney + streaming platform. Coming next October 30th, it has already driven fans crazy with the official synopsis of The Mandalorian; now, of course, the hype for the Star Wars Expanded Universe series continues to grow as the event approaches, and what better way to increase the desire than to allow fans to get as close to the item? desired with small palliatives?

And maybe that’s why the Disney has decided to put on the market three Funko Pops dedicated to The Mandalorian. Yes, with the release of the new episodes approaching – and after fans have gone mad in analyzing the trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian – it is also time to please the collectors. On the other hand, it is an absolutely fundamental slice of the market, which not only represents a fixed and constant part of the audience over time, but which, on the contrary, turns out to be fundamental as regards merchandising.

And here they are then available

The Mandalorian Flying Pop!

The Mandalorian Child with Bag Pop!

The Mandalorian Gamorrean Fighter Pop!

These are, of course, indispensable pieces in the collection of true enthusiasts. For those who do not intend to lose even an article relating to the franchise, the new Pop! dedicated to the world of Star Wars represent yet another piece to be inserted to complete a picture that is already very large and complex in itself!