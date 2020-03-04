'Three men and a bottle' go ahead on Disney +

Share it:

It was in the eighties when this humor classic arrived French which then had several sequels in Hollywood. In 'Three men and a bottle' ('and a baby' in his American version) he introduced us to three young single friends who one day find a month-old girl at the door of his home, with a letter addressed to one of them as presumed father, who they take care of. Now, three decades later this classic will return to our lives in the form of remake from the hand of the new platform of Disney.

He had been talking about this restart since 2018 from 'Three men and a bottle', and, as Geek Vibes Nation has advanced, finally, it seems that the Mouse House has given the green light to the project by hiring Will Reichel To write the script. And although Disney has not confirmed the news, the media said that this new story will be very similar to the one presented by the American version he directed Leonard Nimoy (the legendary actor of 'Star Trek') in 1987 and who starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson.

However, it is only a matter of time to know more about the restart, because the media adds that a director is already being sought to start shooting before the end of 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. Who could the three parents be? We will continue to inform.