 Three first clips of Birds of Prey

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Clip of Birds of Prey / Birds of Prey clip (2020)

Taking advantage of the sale of tickets for "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" already opened in the United States, Warner Bros. Pictures launches the first three clips between half a minute and a minute of the movie. These three excerpts serve as a clear sample of the action scenes and the tone of the film, without especially highlighting the humor in any of them.

In the first clip, Harley and the Birds face a group of masked thugs from Sionis / Black Mask in that fair environment that we have seen in other spots. It seems that we are facing the first few seconds of what will probably be a much longer sequence of action. In the second, Black Mask is determined to kill Harley Quinn now that Joker may not be there to defend her, but Harley manages to convince him not to kill her because it will help him recover a lost diamond. In the last clip, Harley explains why Black Mask goes after each of the Birds, so they must unite and face it.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

