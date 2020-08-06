Three fingers and an Olympic goal: the definition in women's soccer in Costa Rica that is all the rage

Share it:

Viviana Chinchilla's great goal

The Alejnadro Morera Soto stadium was the stage that hosted a vibrant and changing National Classic, as part of the date 5 of the First Division tournament of women's soccer in Costa Rica. The match ended in a 3-2 win for the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense over Deportivo Saprissa.

Although the skillful number 10 of the visiting team, Katherine Alvarado, had an outstanding performance, scoring both goals for her team, all the flashes stayed with Viviana Chinchilla, author of a fantastic goal: an Olympic goal with three fingers.

68 minutes into the second half, number 7 of the competition pointer surprised the goalkeeper with her execution and unleashed the delirium of her teammates and the entire bank of substitutes.

Viviana Chinchilla, the author of a great goal in Costa Rica

Priscilla Chinchilla opened the match marker, but Alvarado's two conquests turned the board in favor of Saprissa. When it seemed that the visit would break Alajuelense's undefeated, first Viviana Chinchilla, with the mentioned Olympic goal, and then Paula Salas, in the 89th minute, decreed victory for the Leonas.

With this result, after five presentations, LD Alajuelense looks at everyone from above with 13 points, product of 4 wins (Pococí, Coronado, Dimas Escazú and Saprissa) and an equality (Herediano), while his classic rival appears in sixth place with only six units. The red and black, if you count the matches of last season, accumulate an impressive undefeated 26 games.

The next confrontation of Las Leonas will be on Sunday, August 16, at the Morera Soto Stadium. There he will face Suva Sports, one of the clubs that navigates the bottom of the standings.

The atypical Saprissa prison

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that women's soccer in Costa Rica has made headlines, a luxury that was rarely seen in soccer a few days ago. With great elegance and sharp wit, the Saprissa players resolved a penalty that they had to execute in the match against Suva Sports.

Forward Carolina Venegas -star of the Tica team- accommodated the ball, took a career and, when kicking, chose to give a rabona pass to her teammate Valeria del Campo, who finished off the goal to mark the final 5-1.

