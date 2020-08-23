Three … Extremes, the review of the anthological horror

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Oriental horror has a not indifferent group of fans, derived in part from the spread of the stars and stripes remakes – “fashion” launched by the first The Ring (2002) by Gore Verbinski – which began at the beginning of the new millennium to populate theaters around the world. In the wake of success, just around that time they came made two anthological operations in which some of the most famous filmmakers from Asian countries joined forces, giving birth to several themed medium-length films.

Three … Extremes, dated 2004, is the second piece of the diptych started with Three (2002) and sees three cult directors at work: the Chinese Fruit Chan, the Korean Park Chan-wook and the Japanese Takashi Miike, names well known to all fans of these latitudes.

In the two hours of viewing, stories with a macabre background alternate, investigating both real violence and more visionary and potentially paranormal atmospheres, for a work that explores all the shades of almond-eyed horror.

Dumplings di Fruit Chan

Opening its doors is the director you do not expect, who in his career has always investigated the ugliness and despair of society and also on this occasion uses the genre to tell a story that opens up to critical and ambiguous glimpses on certain decisions of Chinese national policies, especially with regard to the controversial birth law.

The plot of Dumplings centers on Ms. Li, a former actress whose marriage has been in trouble for some time. The woman, fearful of seeing her beauty disappear forever and frightened by aging, turns to a sort of “holy woman” who – in full hiding – prepares special ravioli able to rejuvenate those who eat them.

But Li is unaware of the ingredients that are used in the preparation of the delicious dishes.

A sharp soundtrack, a bare and linear setting well contextualized in the degradation of the suburbs and adjacent secondary storylines that underline a widespread unease.

The disturbing twist is revealed almost immediately but the tension, instead of giving in, is exasperated in a moral crescendo that increasingly disturbs, magnificently supported by the interpretations of the two protagonists, Miriam Yeung and a very sensual and cloudy Bai Ling.

Cut di Park Chan-wook

The beginning is one of those unsettling, by an author who has always played with and for cinema: a scene from a vampire film that turns out to be actually the result of the shooting of a film, shot by the director and starring Korean star Lee Byung-hun.

Park Chan-wook will also direct the magnificent Thirst (2009) five years later, about a priest who has become a bloodsucker.

Later the story takes another path when the protagonist, back home, is stunned by an intruder and wakes up at the mercy of these, with his wife. gagged and trapped to the piano by a series of sharp threads. The kidnapper, an extra who intends to make the filmmaker who directed him pay for it in the past, puts the protagonist in front of a choice: if he does not strangle a child – also kidnapped – the cable mechanism will amputate her partner’s finger every five minutes.

A captivating metacinematographic tour de force, with the set that becomes one with reality and opens up to significant interpretative ideas.

Among curious musical inserts, black irony and a violence that reaches an exciting hemoglobin peak in the end, Cut is pervaded by a constant tension that it hits hard especially from the psychological point of view, between cruel and cruel confessions and an analysis of the marriage sphere that takes unexpected turns.

Box di Takashi Miike

One of the dances closes most loved and prolific Japanese directors, that Takashi Miike author of various cults including Audition (1999) e Ichi the killer (2001).

And it does so with the episode most linked to dreamlike and paranormal themes, deriving from that native j-horror.

Box stars 25-year-old Kyoko, a writer who is constantly the victim of nightmares where she retraces a potential past lived in the company of her twin sister Shoko. A bond that exploded in tragic circumstances and that now, as we discover in the early stages of history, seems to materialize again in the appalling apparitions of the alleged ghost of the consanguineous.

Between ghost story permeated by atmospheres and folklore typical of the Rising Sun and a journey into dreams that act as a hypothetical revealing flashback, Miike creates a story with increasingly gloomy and mysterious connotations, up to a final twist that revolutionizes all the cards on the table in a subtle and original way.

A visionary staging and marked references to pedophilia hybridize the meaning of the whole operation in the best possible way, suspended between a homage to horror dynamics and a content expression that should not be underestimated.