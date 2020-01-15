Three ex-partners that would cause the Internet to break if they were together again

Share it:

Amaia Montero sang it: "I begin to think that true love is only the first …". But this is not a conception solely yours. Romantic myths – that rely on the 'half orange' exists or that 'at last, love will triumph' – have become social constructs that have not only made our relationships revolve around them, but that we project them also in other people in our environment or even in 'celebrities'.

To be more concrete, we will give an example: how many times have you wanted in a series / 'reality' / movie that the protagonists (or among those who are supposed to have chemistry) end up together? And, if these are separated by any script twist, have you wanted them to return at all costs? AHA.

Our eagerness to match people seems to come as standard, and the recent nickname that the Z generation has coined him ('shippeo'), is nothing more than a way of giving identity in our era: digital, 3.0, 24/7 hooked to the 'memes'.

Thus, we have discovered that there is a latent desire centered on three ex-partners that has made us consider that, if they return, the Internet would break. And we are sure that you agree with it.

Do you want to know who they are?

BRAD PITT AND JENNIFER ANISTON

Obviously, who else? The two, now single, have resumed their friendship and are seeing each other on different occasions to the delight of the fans. In addition, they coincided in the last gala of the Golden Globes, and we learned that they went to the same 'after party' later.

Both are in the spotlight of the digital community and, specifically, Jennifer Aniston –Between his return to television with 'The Morning Show', the current 'hype' of 'Friends'and his Instagram account – is more up-to-date than ever.

If they were together again, it would be very strong, just like the 'memes'that would be generated.

VANESSA HUDGENS AND ZAC EFRON

They are the Brad and Jen for the generation 'millennial'. Their romance began in the filming of a film that marked our adolescence, 'High School Musical', and we live it as if it were our own history.

Both are supposed to be each other's first love, so we always had the thorn. And now, BANG! Vanessa Hudgens She leaves him with her 8-year-old boyfriend (Austin Butler) and the Internet turns to the shippeo.

Can you imagine that, after such a long time, they are dating again?

RYAN GOSLING AND RACHEL MCADAMS

It may be (we hope not) that you do not remember that these two acts were a couple. It happened after the filming of 'Noa's diary', and in the early 2000s they were one of the couples of the year.

Do you remember the kiss that occurred live on the MTV of 2005? They won the award for 'best kiss of the year', and did not hesitate to replicate it in front of the audience and before the cameras (see in the video of the end the face of Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, What times!)

The 'hype' around these two is more surreal, since everyone has their 'made' life, but there it is, and you never know.