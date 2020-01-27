Three characters from My Hero Academia will make their long-awaited return in the next episode

Share it:

There season 3 of My Hero Academia marked an important transition in the anime world. In fact, it has gone from the era of All Might to that of the new young heroes, cemented by the two narrative arches of Kamino and the provisional hero license. And in the latter arc several characters have appeared who have just made their return.

My Hero Academia 4×15 episode aired last Saturday on VVVVID allowed fans to see Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, two characters sidelined by the latest events of the season. The duo had to attend some special lessons in order to aspire to obtain the provisional license.

Going to the place, however, they were able to see that they were not alone: ​​together with them there will be three characters introduced in the last season of the anime, or Camie Utsushimi, Inasa Yoarashi and Seiji Shishikura. The trio of Shiketsu high school did not show up just from that occasion when they clashed with the boys of the Yuei. However, the characters in question will not return for too long, given that the anime is about to pass through the narrative arc of the Cultural Festival of the Yuei.

Bakugo and Todoroki will also be at the center of the next episode, where they will actually have to face the lesson and cut their flaws.