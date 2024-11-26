Threads Unveils Exciting New Features Amid Growing Competition

To maintain its competitive edge against rising social media platforms like Bluesky, Meta’s Threads is rolling out a series of innovative features and improvements. These updates enhance user experience and keep the platform relevant in the ever-evolving social media landscape.

Enhanced Search Capabilities

Threads is testing new search functionalities that promise to revolutionize how users interact with content on the platform. Soon, users will be able to:

Search for posts within specific date ranges

Find posts from individual accounts

These advanced search options will provide users with more precise and relevant results, making it easier to navigate Threads’ vast sea of content.

AI-Powered Trending Topics

Threads is experimenting with an expanded Trending Topics feature in an exciting development. This update includes:

Additional trending topics to keep users informed about current discussions

AI-generated summaries of what users are saying about each topic

This feature is currently being tested with users in the United States. It aims to provide a quick overview of popular conversations on the platform.

Customizable User Experience

Threads has introduced several features to give users more control over their feed:

Custom Feeds: Users can now create and pin multiple curated feeds on their homepage. This allows for a more personalized experience, letting users focus on specific topics or accounts they’re interested in. Algorithm Tweaks: The platform has adjusted its algorithm to prioritize posts from accounts users follow, ensuring a more relevant home feed experience 1 . Landscape Video: A long-awaited feature, users can now watch videos in landscape mode, enhancing the app’s viewing experience

User Growth and Future Plans

Despite the growing competition, Threads continues to see significant user growth. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, reported that the platform gained over 15 million new users in November alone.

Looking ahead, Meta is exploring potential revenue streams for Threads:

Ads may be introduced as early as January 2025, starting with a small batch of advertisers.

However, Meta CFO Susan Li has stated that Threads is not expected to drive significant revenues in the coming year.

As Threads continues to evolve, users can expect more updates and improvements. The platform’s development team is working diligently to provide the community with the features it needs to become a compelling alternative in the social media space.