Thrawn will appear in a live action series, confirms an insider

After our article on the strongest Jedi in Star Wars, we report this interesting rumor which seems to confirm the arrival of one of the most loved villains by fans of the Star Wars saga: we are talking about the Grand Admiral Thrawn.

As you know the character first appeared in the trilogy of books written by Timothy Zahn, Thrawn has in fact given a hard time to the historical protagonists of the films, leading the remaining imperial fleet. Not only that, considering his great popularity, Thrawn was one of the opponents of Ezra Bridger in the third and fourth season of "Star Wars: Rebels", recently concluded animation work. Over the months various rumors have circulated about his possible appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, but for now we have not had any official confirmation.

Noah Outlaw, name of the insider of "Kessel Run Transmissions", he wanted to resume this rumor with a message shared on Twitter and that you can find at the bottom of the news, stating this:"We've heard rumors of Ezra and Thrawn's live action version. I trust LRM and it's more or less true what they say, but we know a Rebels sequel is in the works".

We are sure that in the coming weeks we will know something more about it, in the meantime we report this interesting news that reveals an important background on the history of Luke in Star Wars.