THQ Nordic’s parent company has 118 games in development and 69 unannounced

What may seem crazy at first has a much more rational explanation. And it is that Embracer Group, the parent company of THQ NordicYou, has been acquiring some reputable companies for a few years now. For example Deep Silver and Coffee Stain.

However, it was still unclear when all those seeds planted in the past would eventually bear fruit. Now, it has been confirmed that the company has 118 games in development right now. And of those nearly 120 games, a total of 69 would be unannounced right now. Numbers of real scandal considering the size of the company.

As pointed out by Gamingbolt, the information has come thanks to the group’s latest financial report. In it, they have revealed that more than half of their current projects remain unannounced. Also, in the report (which is very complete), you can see a list of the games that are announced today.

This reminds us that interesting games like Desperados 3, Destroy all Humans! Remake, Gothic Remake, or even the long-awaited Dead Island 2, which makes an appearance in the report. And all without forgetting games such as Wasteland 3.

Also striking is the fact that games like NBA 2K Playgrounds and WWE 2K Battlegrounds appear. Titles that will be published by 2K Games but from studies related to the company. In any case, a list that shows us that, despite the numbers being scary, the quality is not suffered at all.

Finally, it is also interesting to note that the report reminds us that the Embracer Group completed the acquisition of Saber Interactive Inc. on April 1, 2020. Saber Interactive is an independent developer and publisher of high-quality video games for PCs, consoles, and mobile platforms. , based in Maplewood, New Jersey. The company was founded by Matthew Karch, currently CEO, and Andrey Iones, currently COO, in 2001. His are games like, for example, the NBA Playgrounds itself.