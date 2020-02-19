THQ Nordic owners have bought the studio that brought The Witcher 3 to Nintendo Switch for 150 million

Share it:

The Swedish giant Embracer Group continues to buy all the development studios that are put under fire. The last to join the family, in which he is already THQ Nordic and several dozen other partners, have been Saber Interactive, the study that developed World War Z, that took The Witcher 3 to Nintendo Switch and that helped with the development of Vampyr (among many other works).

A total of 150 million have paid the Swedes to stay with this company. The payment has been made with 100 million in cash and the rest in shares of various types of Embracer Group. If the study meets certain objectives the purchase price can go up to 375 million.

With this movement the company becomes the fifth team to join the company and the co-founders, Matthew Karch and Andrey Iones, are now the second largest shareholders of Embracer Group.

In this situation, Saber operates at the same level as THQ Nordic, so they would now be able to buy other studios that operate under his leadership. It is easier to see it in this Wikipedia list than to explain it.

Each of the five subsidiaries of Embracer Group also has several development studies and that makes them one of the most versatile conglomerates in the videogame industry. With the passage of time they have become a kind of European Tencent and it is expected that in the coming years a good part of the development in Europe will be sasaplanded by one of its partners.

It remains to be seen what all the studies are going to do with all the licenses that have been accumulating, because at the moment there are not many advertisements beyond Biomutant, Gothic, Little Nightmares II and some more that must be arriving over time.

Source.