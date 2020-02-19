THQ Nordic gives the green light to the Gothic remake developed in Barcelona

Share it:

In December of last year the first playable test of Gothic, the remake of the classic RPG saga that they wanted to develop in THQ Nordic Barcelona and that they can now move forward as a complete game after receiving the editor's green light.

A total of 180,000 people tested the game and 94.8% of respondents in an official questionnaire was in favor of bringing this German classic released in 2001, according to their own responsible in the statement they have published in the Steam community.

For this reason they have now received permission to begin the development of the complete game. All the data that led to this decision are gutted in this document. There are detailed thousands of player analysis on Steam, the results of the aforementioned questionnaire and more.

The developers plan to address all the successes and failures of the prototype thanks to the comments of the players who have helped collect all this information. At the time we could play this prototype and the truth is that it pointed ways despite the many weaknesses that will undoubtedly be easy to correct in a development more focused on polishing the final finish.

"We are ready for the challenge of developing a complete Gothic remake, which means staying as faithful as possible to the original experience and transporting the atmosphere of the Gothic world to a high quality finish and carefully modernizing certain gameplay mechanics".

The original trilogy was developed by the Germans of Piranha Bytes and now this restart will take place in the offices that THQ Nordic will establish in Barcelona, ​​which is good news for our country and national development, as it will generate new jobs in the fabric home business.