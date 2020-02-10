THQ Nordic founded the Nine Rocks Games studio in Slovakia

Share it:

Not content to buy all the studios that are shot, THQ Nordic He also founded his own development teams from scratch. The last one was Nine Rocks Games, a team made up of several veteran developers who will operate from their offices in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The team that makes up this new creative group has been in the middle for a few years and has worked on works such as DayZ, Soldier of Fortune: Payback, Conan and Chaser, as mentioned in Gematsu.

"We are looking forward to settling in our office, gradually optimizing the size of the equipment and starting work on our project", says David Durcak, CEO of this new study."With THQ Nordic as allies, our talent team has found the perfect conditions to start working on our first joint project".

The project in question is a shooting video game with survival elements. Having DayZ developers certainly have plenty of experience for it. In addition now it is a combination that is topical thanks to the considerable rise in popularity that Escape From Tarkov has had, one of the great phenomena of the moment on platforms such as Twitch.

Hopefully, it will take us a few years to see the fruits of this study that are now opening the doors of your office smelling of new paint, but you will have to follow them closely to see what they are capable of. At the moment they have an official website where they will update their progress.

In recent years THQ Nordic has swept through studies of much of Europe and has done with teams like Piranha Bytes, parents of Gothic; Warhorse Studios, responsible for Kingdom Come: Deliverance; Bugbear Entertainment and Coffee Stain Studios, developers of Wreckfest and Goat Simulator respectively; and Experiment 101 AB, who work in the curious Biomutant.