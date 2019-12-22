THQ Nordic buys Tarsier Studios, the authors of Little Nightmares 2

Share it:

THQ Nordic, through your company Embracer Group, acquired the developer studio of Little Nightmares 2, Tarsier Studios. The announcement came just in the past few hours, and the company has kept us from specifying that Tarsier will still remain an independent study.

Embracer Group will therefore support the study with long-term investments for the development of new intellectual properties: "We are all enthusiastic about the position and the team that Tarsier has built during his 15 years of history, and it is evident looking at the excellent reviews that the various productions of the studio have received, and his future ambitions. Together with Tarsier we want to invest to produce new content, in the same way they have done so well in the past. We can't wait, together with the management and all their employees, to marry the quality and creativity of the studio and take it to the next level "he said Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer.

He echoed his words Andreas Johnsson, head of Tarsier Studios: "It's exciting after a 15-year journey with Tarsier to team up with Embracer to continue to develop the potential that the studio has. We are delighted with the opportunity to continue producing high quality games together with Embracer."

What do you think of the acquisition? Somehow change your opinion on Little Nightmares 2? To learn more, take a look at our preview of Little Nightmares 2 or the review of the first Little Nightmares.