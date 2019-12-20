Thousands of penis fish appear on a California beach

Share it:

The neighbors and bathers of Drake Beach, in California, were very surprised at what they were seeing. Several thousand innkeeper worms, more popularly known as penis fish, appeared on the sand. They are very common animals on the west coast of the United States. However, in the vast majority of cases they are under the sand. It is not normal to be seen on the surface. It seems that the reason why penis fish were exposed was a great storm.

The phallic organisms They are frequent on the west coast. They live in small U-shaped burrows under the sand, so that almost no one even knows they exist. But this time everything was different due to a great storm that hit northern California, giving rise to large waves that dragged several meters of sand from the intertidal zone. That was how all the worms were visible to everyone.

What are penis fish?

Although for many they are a novelty, the truth is that it is a species well known in Asia for several thousand years. In traditional Chinese medicine, medicinal and aphrodisiac properties are attributed. It is common to see penis fish for sale in street markets. They sell them alive, so that consumers can see them moving.

They inhabit shallow waters and in sand tunnels. Its texture is very similar to that of clams. In Japan penis fish are considered a real delicacy. They are served as a sashimi, accompanied by vinegar and soy sauce.

Although it is a popular food in Asia, it is not consumed in West. The invasion of penile fish from the Californian beach is a clear example of what specialists have been warning for a long time: meteorological changes can seriously endanger many species.