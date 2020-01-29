Those responsible for Lethal Weapon 5 resume the project with the original cast

Share it:

Two decades after Lethal Weapon 4 is still trying to carry out a sequel. The hypothetical Lethal Weapon 5 It has been a while on the brink of oblivion and now the producer of the television series based on Lethal Weapon (whose broadcast ended last year), Dan Lin, talks about returning to action one last time with the original cast despite the fact that the Director Richard Donner said in 2018 that he didn't see a fifth movie possible.

"We are trying to make one last Lethal Weapon. And Dick Donner will be back. The original cast will be back. And it is simply amazing", producer Dan Lin told THR."The story as such is very personal for him. Mel and Danny are ready, so the script is missing".

A couple of years ago the director commented that the title of the fifth film would be Lethal Finale (something like Lethal Final) and it would be a very dark and emotional story to close the saga once and for all.

At the time there was a script written by Channing Gibson and there is currently no information on whether your draft is going to be used from that point or if you are going to work with something written from scratch. The original screenwriter, Shane Black, wrote for pure fun how he imagined a fifth movie long ago.

Currently the two protagonists of the saga, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, are 60 and 69 years old respectively, so it will be interesting to see how they develop in a new installment of this action film franchise at their age. There is no doubt that there is an intention on the part of the original team to conclude this story and viewers may also receive the idea with joy if it is executed in the proper way.