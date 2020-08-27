Those Good Boys turns 30: the new 4K bluray will contain the meatball recipe!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

30 years after its presentation at the Venice Film Festival, Those good guys returns tonight with a special 4K screening at the Auditorium Manzoni Theater in Bologna for “Venezia Classici”, section of Venice2020 dedicated to the restored classics that this year will be held at the Cinema Ritrovato.

The film was presented in Venice in September 1990, when won the Silver Lion for Best Direction to Martin Scorsese and, subsequently, the Oscar for best supporting actor for the interpretation of Joe Pesci in the role of the mobster Tommy DeVito.

However, the celebrations do not end there: In fact, from Thursday 10 September, Quei Bravi Ragazzi will be available for the prestigious Titans of Cult home-video series, which will present a special version Limited Edition Steelbook. This special Limited Edition (which you can see at the bottom of the article) will be supplied with 3 discs: the film in 4K UHD format, the film in Blu-ray format and a bonus disc in Blu-ray. Furthermore, tThe gadgets also include the metal pin that reproduces the Copacabana nightclub logo, in which one of the most memorable scenes in the history of cinema takes place, and even the famous recipe for meatballs with “Mama Scorsese” sauce, who appears in the film as Tommy’s mom.

The price will be € 34.99.

For other insights, we refer you to the review of Quei Bravi Ragazzi and a critical essay on The Irishman by Martin Scorsese.