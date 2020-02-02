Thor's conceptual artist: Ragnarok reveals the design of the unprecedented Sakaar robot

Share it:

The last installment of the Thunder God saga, Thor: Ragnarok, managed to conquer fans of the franchise, including Chris Hemsworth himself, thanks to his humorous scenes. Although we haven't seen Thor’s adventures alone since 2017, Taika Waititi He announced that he would be in charge of directing the fourth installment of this saga, Thor: Love and Thunder.

In Ragnarok, part of the action takes place on the planet full of garbage Sakaar, ruled by the Grand Master, who was played by Jeff Goldblum. This place, known for its gladiatorial battles, stands out for hosting a color palette never seen before in the universe of Thor, something we should thank his artistic team, although not all desasaplands were made public.

Recently, one of the artists who worked on the conceptual art of the film, Constantine Sekeris, has shared in his personal Instagram account the image of a Sakaarian robot that never came to appear in the film. Its appearance, denotes a rather curious figure with an extraterrestrial head and a mechanical body, although what most attracts attention is its range of colors.

"Here is a desasapland of an unused Sakar robot that I did for Thor Ragnarok when I was working in the visual development team led by Andy Park at Marvel … such a fun project … I learned a lot from all the incredible talent that was there … all helped boost my aesthetic desasapland from artistic and technical advice … one of the main notes once I started was really capturing the desasapland language and the vibrant color palette of Jack Kirby. "

Thor: Ragnarok has left us with great moments in the story of Marvel's thunder god, but there has been a lot of content that we haven't seen in the final cut. Another clear example of this is the deleted scene that showed a brutal death for Odin.