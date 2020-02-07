Thora Birch could return in 'The Return of the Witches 2'

Share it:

His fame hit the ceiling when he played the daughter of Kevin Spacey in 'American Beauty', but Thora Birch was a child star that conquered us with movies like 'Friends forever' or 'The return of the witches'. Precisely this has become a cult title, and although it has been talking for many years of a possible sequel, it has not been until Disney + has been released that it has become official. While we still don't know if the three protagonist witches, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, they will return officially, Birch has just confirmed that she would be delighted to do so.

Talking with Hollywood Life , the protagonist of the 1993 film seems anxious to return to Salem, Massachusetts, in the face of this expected sequel.

"I'm so excited"Birch said in the middle. "They've been talking about this reboot / sequel for five years. I know something about a couple of ideas for the story, but I don't know where and how it will end in the end. If they wanted to come back, depending on the story. I'm sure that Dani won't be selling crack in an alley anywhere, so I have a fairly open mind about it. "

Remember that Birch played Dani Dennison in the original film directed by Kenny Ortega, one of the girls that the Sanderson sisters wanted to absorb youth on a most special Halloween night. Without a doubt, this would be a great opportunity for the actress to make a comeback full-fledged, since his career does not go through the best moment.