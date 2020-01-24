Thor will destroy the DC Comics universe, word of Donny Cates

Share it:

For several months now, Marvel Comics has been anticipating the arrival of a more brutal Thor with the God of Thunder who will not hesitate to carry out massacres due to some events that will happen in the Thor saga of Donny Cates. And the author himself seems to have revealed who the blood on Mjolnir could be in an old tweet.

The author Donny Cates has published some images from his Thor number 2, and the images you can see below seem to indicate a destruction of a popular universe of superheroes.

In the cartoons one can distinguish a red and blue lightning who flies to a city that would then be Metropolis, while at the end of the blurred line you can see a man in a blue uniform who has a fist stretched forward, typical flight pose of the DC Comics hero. In the next cartoon, the view shifts to show the presence of other shadows and bright trails.

Besides the red and blue one on the left, in the center you can see a flash attributable to Flash, in the lower right one green trail that recalls Green Lantern It's on the right a flying shadow belonging to Batman. What do you think of this sudden destruction of the DC Comics universe by Thor?

Donny Cates is thrilled to be writing at Marvel and this Thor is for him "the blackest of winters". The first arc is underway and will insert three or four mysteries, in addition to a change caused by Galactus. How far will Donny Cates go in this story?