Thor: The new issue of the necklace reveals the origins of Galactus

After discovering the origins of Thor's weapon, we point out the last volume of the work focused on the events of Asgardian god and Galactus, which provided the many fans with several answers on Thor's ally.

In volume number five of the Thor series we can witness the fight of the character played by Chris Hemsworth and of Galactus against their rival, Nero Inverno. Despite their efforts, the two fail to get the better of them, being defeated by their opponent, who thus manages to incorporate Thor. The success of Nero Inverno is of little duration, as Thor manages to free himself by exploiting his divine abilities. We are in a stalemate, but fans of Marvel comics are amazed by the new one Nero Winter's strategy: he chooses to speak with his opponents, revealing the fate of the Galactus universe.

In fact, it seems that the two characters had previously met, Nero Inverno managed to destroy the dimension in which Galactus was present, saving him only to make him his herald of destruction. The volume ends with this revelation, we still don't know how Thor will react in the face of this betrayal, but we are sure that in the next volumes of "The Devourer King"We will discover other interesting information. In the meantime we leave you with this interview with Donny Cates on Thor.