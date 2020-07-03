Thor, the Kratos designer, makes a new armor for the god of thunder

Share it:

When it comes to Thor, the thunder god of the Marvel house, the first things that come to mind are the Mjolnir hammer, the mighty armor and the red cloak. But what if we tried to renew its design? This is the question that has been asked Charlie Wen, character designer of Kratos and co-founder of Marvel's Visual Development.

On his Instagram profile, the artist posted a photo depicting Thor with a new suit, strongly inspired by the one shown in theUltimate Thor of Mark Millar is Bryan Hitch. "One of the few Concept Art in which Thor is portrayed without his cloak, inspired by the incredible Ultimate Marvel series"commented Wen. Immediately below you can also take a look at the classic design, in order to compare the two designs.

Charlie Wen is a pioneer of the "Visual Storytelling" technique, and boasts high-caliber collaborations in his palmarés. During his twenty-year career, the artist has worked on the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as on some video games such as League of Legends and God of War. In particular, it was he who gave life to the Kratos created by David Jaffe and brought to life by Cory Barlog.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!