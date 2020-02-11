Thor: The Dark World could have a much better ending

Share it:

Although to this day, Natalie Portman and Marvel have made peace, we all know that there was a critical moment for that relationship after the filming of Thor: The Dark World. And one of the reasons is precisely the same for which this is one of Thor's films less valued by some fans: the script. However, this may have been completely different and with a much better ending to the film.

In fact, we can now see an alternative ending to the movie, available in the Marvel Infinity Saga pack (us via ScreenRant). And this makes it very clear that Jane Foster's role would have been very different — and more prominent. In any case, the alternative ending begins with Thor waking up on Earth, under the care of his father.

However, in this version of events, the battle of Convergence almost ends Thor, to the point that God has been unconscious for three days. And as Odin feared that his son would not survive the trip through the Bifrost, Thor ends up being treated in Jane Foster's apartment. That's when Odin has more time to meet Jane. The result? He is impressed to realize that Thor was not blinded by passion as he had initially believed. And that's when he apologizes, acknowledging that he made the right decision, showing that it is worthy of passage.

The problem comes when, through these days of treatment, Jane decides they can't be together. She believes that love is not enough and that both have their own commitments. She with her work and Thor with the throne of Asgard. At first, Thor does not agree, but Jane insists that he must become a great king.

Finally, the two realize that they were reunited to preserve life, not to share it. And so, Thor returns to Asgard to take Odin's throne, while Jane and her friends remain on Earth. A balance that becomes something much more beautiful than a "simple" love.

What do you think of the alternative ending? Do you think I could have changed the criticism the movie received?

