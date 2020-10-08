Thor: the alter ego Donald Blake will make his return

Punished by Odin for his arrogant and almost warmongering character, Thor he was stripped of his memories and exiled to Earth in the body of young Donald Blake. In the highly anticipated Thor # 9, the puny human will make his sudden return.

Written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Nic Klein, Thor # 9 will give birth to a new and dark adventure. According to what was anticipated by a trailer published by Marvel Comics, in these pages Donald Blakes, alter ego of the God of Thunder, will make his return. Furthermore, a world on the brink of destruction can be seen; behind this devastation, apparently there is Thor himself.

At the moment, it is not yet clear if Thor was possessed by Donald Blake, or if the return of this figure only coincides with a series of parallels with the old series. What is certain is that the Earth is in serious danger and that Thor and Blake are at the heart of it all.

“Once upon a time there was a mortal man who carried within him the spirit of a God”, says synopsis of Thor # 9 published by Marvel. “With a snap of his staff on the ground, mighty Thor would appear. But it’s been years since the King of Asgard became human. Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Enter Donald Black’s twisted world in Thor # 9! “.

Donny Cates revealed what this story, titled Prey, is the funniest he created ever since he started working for Marvel. “Prey is the funniest thing I’ve ever written for Marvel. Thor fans are going to lose their minds and I can’t wait to unleash this beast on them. Nic Klein is back and he’s on top. I promise you, you won’t see him coming. See … Donald Blake’s return! ” Previously, the mythical hammer of Thor has changed; what happened to Mjolnir? Waiting for the new comic, the Iron Man issue published in Thor is really working. Have you already tried it?