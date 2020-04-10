 Thor: Ragnarok director explains why Odin's death changed

Share it:

Taking advantage of that direct made on Instagram, the director Taika Waititi has addressed the issue of Odin's death in "Thor: Ragnarok". As we know, the character's death scene was completely changed, and although the scene was filmed and set to take place in an alley, it eventually took place on a cliff.

In the movie, Odin dies a relatively peaceful death after being sent to Earth by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the previous movie. Odin has one last moment with his two children before fading and ascending to Valhalla. This allows his banished daughter Hela (Cate Blanchett) to return and attempt to reclaim her throne. However, Odin's death was not originally so simple, and in the original scene, which as we said happened in an alley in New York, Hela appears much earlier, and is the one who really ends up killing Odín by stabbing him. A more violent death and that according to Waititi changed because it made the public feel too sorry for Odín.

If you saw the trailer, there is a scene where Odin dies in New York. For various reasons we wanted to get them out of New York and prepare this place for ‘Avengers: Endgame’. We wanted to plant this place early to establish Asgard's new home. In addition, the public of the test was discouraged by the death of Odin next to the garbage in an alley.

That connection to 'Endgame' to which he refers is that Norway is where New Asgard is established after Thor's kingdom was destroyed after the events of "Thor: Ragnarok".

We are facing two very different versions, with their pros and cons. The eliminated version would have presented Hela as a much more ruthless villain from the first moment, together with being able to see Hela and Odín together; while the version of the film leaves a more "sensible" moment, and offers Odín the opportunity to say goodbye to his children.

