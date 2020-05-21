Entertainment

Thor: Ragnarok arts show Sakaar arena fighters in detail

May 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The combat between Hulk and Thor in the Coliseum of Thor: Ragnarok It is already one of the most beloved and memorable moments of the UCM, but these two were not alone in the great tournament organized by the Grand Master, played by Jeff Goldblum in that Taika Waititi movie.

There were many more aliens fighting for their lives to entertain the inhabitants of the landfill planet, and all of them were created by the team of Andy Park, perhaps the best-known concept artist of those who have worked with Marvel Studios.

Park shared the designs of all the gladiators who received Waititi’s approval and said on his Instagram profile that he had never had a better time working in the visual development department of the studio. “I had the most impressive team of artists and they made me feel very proud at every weekly meeting to present what they had been doing”

READ:  Lori Loughlin is Firmly Determined To Stay Away from Same Destiny as Felicity Huffman

The fantastic thing about this collection of designs is being able to see together and in detail all these characters who appeared very briefly in the film and who will not be the protagonists again because most of them were exterminated by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.