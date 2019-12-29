 Thor, no. fifteen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following the consequences of the War of the Kingdoms on people close to Thor, the god of thunder fled to reflect on his new role as Father of All, something he ended up accepting thanks to his other versions and his father; while Jane Foster feels the evolution of the hammer she used on her own skin. In the realms of the dead, Hela and Karnilla punished Malekith with the greatest unimaginable torture for him using something very deep in his heart. In this issue we will see Thor missing his coronation for being helping other beings and thus "earning" his crown.

The history of this number would start with Thor helping all the people and beings who have suffered from the War of the Kingdoms or other natural catastrophes while all Asgardians await their arrival to put the crown. While they get impatient, some characters give us new details of how things have changed or how they will change, such as the use of trolls to rebuild Asgard's towers, new and newly appointed justice ministers, and even Loki's visit in which he delivers a gift for his brother when he arrives. In the meantime, in Svartalheim some fallen form the League of Kingdoms while Thor gives food to the young dark elves. Back in Asgard, Odin laments for not being able to say everything he wanted to his son and the different versions of Thor decide that it is time to return, but something will happen to one of them.

In general, we are facing a number without many pretensions beyond that of serving as an epilogue to the current collection of Thor while leaving the door open to King Thor of the same screenwriter. In itself, we could say that it is a simply satisfactory comic if you are a fan of the character or if you have been following his journey at the moment, because the best thing that comics has falls on how the characters receive peace after waiting so long, so do not expect a lot of action or spectacular revelations except the cliffhanger that will connect with King Thor. In itself, it has been one more number, although I would have liked Jason Jason to have been a little more ambitious, but does justice to the characters.

As for the characters, Thor Odinson is very thoughtful and human in this issue by focusing solely on helping people and beings who need help and, therefore, in his opinion, have priority over a crown, which honors him as Father of All. On the other hand, Odin surprised by all the speech he had prepared to declare the love he had for his son and everything he had achieved. Also, the other characters show different reactions throughout the number, some are filled with joy, Loki chooses not to cheat, others get angry because the results were not perfect and others want to start the party as soon as possible.

On rhythmThe comic as a whole has a slow step to explain how the characters feel during Thor's coronation ceremony and what happens in other places while Thor is helping other people to feel that he is worthy of wearing the crown.

On an artistic level, Mike Del Mundo continues to produce great admiration for his dedicated drawing style with a painting style that gives Thor's story an epic touch and that we may not come back again and that, to my liking, is a shame, when in this same number he has left us huge beautiful pages like the Watchtower Tree , Loki's gift or when young Thor makes a decision on the final stretch.

In short, I think we are facing an acceptable number, although I could have aspired to much more as the end of the collection before moving on to King Thor and then to the new number 1 with Donny Cates' Thor.

You can acquire “Thor, no. fifteen" here.